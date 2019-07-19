First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $95.86 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

