FMC Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

FMC has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. FMC has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

FMC traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $83.37. 1,123,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,886. FMC has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $92.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,389,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,009. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price objective on shares of FMC and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

