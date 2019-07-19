Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €57.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €57.90 ($67.33) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.70 ($68.26).

FRA:FRE opened at €45.30 ($52.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €46.89. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

