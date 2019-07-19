FuzeX (FXT) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $59,082.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, COSS, Livecoin and CoinBene. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00276506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.01390349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00123834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, Token Store, Allbit, Livecoin, IDEX, CPDAX, Cobinhood, Coinbe and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

