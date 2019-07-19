FY2019 EPS Estimates for Premier Oil PLC Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Premier Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22.

PMOIY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

PMOIY stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Premier Oil has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

