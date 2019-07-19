G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.14

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and traded as high as $27.29. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 11,553 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIII. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of FTS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC set a $47.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $633.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.03 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 40,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,250,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,040,285.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,887,000.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

