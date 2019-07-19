Gabelli Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Hold

Gabelli lowered shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Gabelli also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2020 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.60 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.78.

Home Depot stock opened at $214.44 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.91. The firm has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

