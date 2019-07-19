Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.17

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $8.27. Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 8,701 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGT. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 307,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 776,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 38,788 shares during the period. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

