Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €80.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GXI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerresheimer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.17 ($81.60).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €72.35 ($84.13) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 52 week high of €80.25 ($93.31). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.