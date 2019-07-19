Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €87.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.17 ($81.60).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €72.35 ($84.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 12 month high of €80.25 ($93.31). The business’s fifty day moving average is €65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

