Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, 2,100,532 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,032,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSAT. TheStreet cut WCF Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $49,000. HRT Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 180.0% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

