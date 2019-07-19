Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.49

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $6.84. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $983.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.48 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

