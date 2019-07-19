Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $152.00. Good Energy Group shares last traded at $152.00, with a volume of 4,847 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $25.24 million and a P/E ratio of 27.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Good Energy Group’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

Good Energy Group Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.