GravityCoin (GXX) Tops One Day Volume of $8,330.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $136,965.00 and approximately $8,330.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00278021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.49 or 0.01337663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00024943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00123105 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,259,304 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

