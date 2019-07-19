Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $52.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 28.97%.

GSBC opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, insider Rex A. Copeland sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $62,202.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $216,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $816,751. 23.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.