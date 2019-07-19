GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 628.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 109,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRFS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 703,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.