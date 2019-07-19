Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Earns Average Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their average rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASR. ValuEngine raised shares of Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.00.

ASR stock opened at $162.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.20. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $127.95 and a 12 month high of $212.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.29 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

