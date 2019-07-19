Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stephens set a $67.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

GNTY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.03. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 19.63%. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

