Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $227.00. Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 691,925 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $505.91 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 224.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

