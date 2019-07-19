Gulf Manganese Co. Ltd (ASX:GMC) Insider Hamish Bohannan Sells 6,833,333 Shares

Gulf Manganese Co. Ltd (ASX:GMC) insider Hamish Bohannan sold 6,833,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total value of A$41,000.00 ($29,078.01).

GMC opened at A$0.01 ($0.00) on Friday. Gulf Manganese Co. Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.02 ($0.02). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

About Gulf Manganese

Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited focused on developing a ferromanganese smelting business in West Timor, Indonesia to produce and sell low carbon ferromanganese alloy. The company was formerly known as Gulf Minerals Corporation Limited and changed its name to Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited in May 2015.

