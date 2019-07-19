GVC (LON:GVC) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,094.60 ($14.30).

LON GVC opened at GBX 611 ($7.98) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.08. GVC has a 52 week low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,184 ($15.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 627.58.

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

