Harworth Group’s (HWG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

HWG stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $417.96 million and a P/E ratio of 12.38. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.96.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

