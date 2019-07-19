Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.89

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and traded as high as $31.78. Haynes International shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 2,080 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAYN. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $389.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $127.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 882.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

