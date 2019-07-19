HC Wainwright Increases GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $205.00

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $150.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.10.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $174.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $174.63.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.18. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 48,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 3.7% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 20,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.