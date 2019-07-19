Head-To-Head Analysis: Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) versus Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) and Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Central European Media Enterprises and Liberty Braves Group Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central European Media Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Braves Group Series A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Central European Media Enterprises has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series A has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Liberty Braves Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Central European Media Enterprises and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central European Media Enterprises 24.66% 53.69% 6.74% Liberty Braves Group Series A N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central European Media Enterprises and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central European Media Enterprises $703.91 million 1.51 $157.69 million N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series A $442.00 million 0.65 N/A N/A N/A

Central European Media Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Summary

Central European Media Enterprises beats Liberty Braves Group Series A on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Warner Media, LLC.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

