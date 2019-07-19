Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:HEAD opened at GBX 454.50 ($5.94) on Monday. Headlam Group has a 52 week low of GBX 360.50 ($4.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.40). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 467.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.56 million and a PE ratio of 11.48.

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

