Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,675 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,715 ($22.41) to GBX 1,675 ($21.89) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,550.55 ($20.26).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 1,724 ($22.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,704.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 38.92. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

