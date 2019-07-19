Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

LON HOTC opened at GBX 363 ($4.74) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 251.56 ($3.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.43. The company has a market capitalization of $409.60 million and a PE ratio of 38.62.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.