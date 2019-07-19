HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) versus NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Head to Head Analysis

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR alerts:

0.0% of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR $1.81 billion 2.17 $238.42 million N/A N/A NIPPON YUSEN KA/S $19.71 billion 0.14 $189.82 million N/A N/A

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIPPON YUSEN KA/S.

Dividends

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Risk and Volatility

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A NIPPON YUSEN KA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR N/A N/A N/A NIPPON YUSEN KA/S -0.27% -4.74% -1.31%

Summary

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR beats NIPPON YUSEN KA/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products. It serves trade professionals, owner-occupiers, private landlords, local authorities, housing trusts, and small developers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 694 depots. The company was formerly known as Galiform Plc and changed its name to Howden Joinery Group Plc in September 2010. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the bulk shipping business comprising car transportation, car terminals development, and inland transportation networks construction; dry bulk transportation of freight that include iron ore, coal, and wood-chips; liquid transportation activities, which comprise crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, and liquefied natural gas for petroleum, petrochemical, and energy companies; and upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. In addition, the company operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops transport systems. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.