HSBC Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €24.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.60 ($25.11).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TEG stock opened at €21.22 ($24.67) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €20.74. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €19.10 ($22.21) and a 52 week high of €22.48 ($26.14).

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.