Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,828,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDSN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. 622,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

