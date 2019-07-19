HyperStake Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, HyperStake has traded down 41.3% against the dollar. HyperStake has a market capitalization of $321,403.00 and $219.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperStake coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022341 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About HyperStake

HyperStake (CRYPTO:HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperStake is forum.hyperstake.io. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io.

Buying and Selling HyperStake

HyperStake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

