I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Analysts at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Get I.D. Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDSY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52. I.D. Systems has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.14 million.

In other news, CEO Chris Adams Wolfe bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,231.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,007.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,160 shares of company stock worth $160,597 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in I.D. Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in I.D. Systems by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in I.D. Systems by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in I.D. Systems in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for I.D. Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I.D. Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.