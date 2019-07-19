IAA (IAA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

IAA (NYSE: IAA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2019 – IAA is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – IAA is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2019 – IAA is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2019 – IAA is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2019 – IAA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

7/1/2019 – IAA is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2019 – IAA is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of IAA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,584. IAA has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

