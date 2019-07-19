Ignition (IC) Market Cap Tops $108,096.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $108,096.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

