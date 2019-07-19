IMI (LON:IMI) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of RDS-A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yunji in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,078.33 ($14.09).

LON IMI opened at GBX 984.40 ($12.86) on Monday. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 992.74.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

