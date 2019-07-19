Infomedia (ASX:IFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.97

Infomedia Limited (ASX:IFM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$1.97 ($1.39) and last traded at A$1.94 ($1.38), with a volume of 402011 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.89 ($1.34).

The firm has a market cap of $606.11 million and a P/E ratio of 41.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.73.

About Infomedia (ASX:IFM)

Infomedia Ltd., a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues and service quoting software systems for the parts and service sectors of the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, such as Microcat LIVE, Microcat MARKET, and Auto PartsBridge that allow users to identify replacement parts manufactured by original equipment companies; Microcat CRM, an online customer relationship management system that connects the sales channel from original equipment manufacturer to wholesale customer; Microcat Messenger, a messaging app; and Microcat EPC Origins.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Infomedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infomedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.