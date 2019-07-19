Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $549.38

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $549.38 and traded as low as $549.20. Inmarsat shares last traded at $560.80, with a volume of 1,359,308 shares trading hands.

ISAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 target price on Guess? and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 556.91 ($7.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 549.63.

About Inmarsat (LON:ISAT)

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

