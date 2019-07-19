Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Get Inphi alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $68.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Inphi to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.88.

IPHI opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Inphi has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Inphi had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diosdado P. Banatao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $66,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,493. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $1,787,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,819.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,520 shares of company stock worth $3,286,527. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 4.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 65.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.