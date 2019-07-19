Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Sells $217,000.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Brian L. Swartz sold 3,500 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CSOD opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $62.66.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.51 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.53 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

