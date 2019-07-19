Insider Selling: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Director Sells 7,471 Shares of Stock

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,107.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPIX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 405,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,468. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

