Insider Selling: Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Director Sells $13,080.00 in Stock

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Director Robert A. Rice sold 6,000 shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $13,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tel-Instrument Electronics stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.