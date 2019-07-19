International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 627.78 ($8.20).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC lowered shares of to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 450.10 ($5.88). 5,673,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 459.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.81. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 431.80 ($5.64) and a one year high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39).

In other news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.