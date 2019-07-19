International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of International Speedway stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. International Speedway has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.95.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Speedway will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISCA. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in International Speedway by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in International Speedway by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in International Speedway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Elliott Management Corp purchased a new stake in International Speedway during the 4th quarter worth $11,728,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Speedway by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

