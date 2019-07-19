Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) Trading Down 13.9%

Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD) traded down 13.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.31, 22,683 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,427,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31.

Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Internet Gold Golden Lines had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter.

Internet Gold Golden Lines Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGLD)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

