iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DTUL) Trading Down 0.4%

iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DTUL)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.01 and last traded at $64.01, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DTUL) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

