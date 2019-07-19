iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $215.73. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF shares last traded at $216.49, with a volume of 77,861 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.87.

The company also recently announced a … dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile (BATS:ITA)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

