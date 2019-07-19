istar (NYSE:STAR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar (NYSE:STAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STAR. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of STAR opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. istar has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.70.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). istar had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. istar’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that istar will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $60,304.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,803,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,025,176.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 161,891 shares of company stock worth $4,626,216 over the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of istar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,177,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in istar during the fourth quarter worth $7,982,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in istar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 30,935 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in istar by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 623,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in istar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

