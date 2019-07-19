J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JBHT. Bank of America downgraded NIO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.13.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,690. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.52 per share, with a total value of $472,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,237.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $194,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 169.1% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 267.0% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

