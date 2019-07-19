Jason Hoitt Sells 7,580 Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Stock

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) insider Jason Hoitt sold 7,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $115,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Hoitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $32,964.47.

NASDAQ:DOVA opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.20% and a negative net margin of 521.67%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 14,705.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOVA shares. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

